Mukka Proteins IPO: Price band set at ₹26-28 apiece, check issue size, key dates, more
Mukka Proteins IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹26 to ₹28 per equity share.
Mukka Proteins IPO price band: The Mukka Proteins IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹26 to ₹28 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The Mukka Proteins IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, February 29, and will close on Monday, March 4. The allocation to anchor investors for the Mukka Proteins IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 28.
