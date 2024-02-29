Mukka Proteins IPO's retail portion fully booked within hours of opening. Check GMP, subscription status, more.
Mukka Proteins IPO subscription status: Mukka Proteins manufactures and sells fish products for aqua feed, poultry feed, and pet food. IPO price band is ₹26-28 per share. Retail portion fully subscribed within 2 hours of opening.
Mukka Proteins IPO subscription status: With its retail portion being fully subscribed within the first two hours of opening, Mukka Proteins IPO is off to a solid start on its first day of opening. Mukka Proteins IPO subscription status was 66%on day 1, at 12:12 IST, as per BSE data.
