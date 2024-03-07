Mukka Proteins share price makes a stellar debut, stock opens with 43% premium at ₹40 apiece on NSE
Mukka Proteins share price debuted at ₹40 on NSE and ₹44 on BSE, higher than the issue price. IPO subscription at 136.99 times, retail investors subscribed 58.52 times. Experts predict listing price in ₹60 to ₹66 range.
Mukka Proteins share price made a positive debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Mukka Proteins share price opened at ₹40 per share, 42.86% higher than the issue price of ₹28. On BSE, Mukka Proteins share price today opened at ₹44 apiece, up 57.14% than the issue price.
