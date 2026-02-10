Mukul Agrawal, Sunil Singhania buy stake in this IPO-bound company. Details here

Ace investors Mukul Agrawal and Sunil Singhania have purchased a stake in YAAP Digital Limited, ahead of its proposed initial public offering (IPO).

Data from separate filings showed that both investors acquired stakes via their investment firms in January. Each investor has acquired 7,20,400 equity shares, representing approximately 4.68% equity stake in the company, signalling institutional confidence.

Agrawal picked the stake via Intelliquity Ventures from the promoters Sudhir Menon and Subodh Menon. Meanwhile, Singhania bought shares via his India - Ahead Venture Fund from Atul Jeevandharkumar Hegde, another promoter of the company.

The investment comes amid growing interest towards pure-play AI firms. Founded in 2016, YAAP Digital operates as a full-stack, AI-first marketing and analytics platform.

The company offers end-to-end capabilities across marketing analytics, data mining, AI-enabled decisioning, performance marketing, UI/UX engineering and programmatic media buying.

YAAP Digital IPO plans YAAP Digital, a data, AI and analytics-led marketing intelligence company, filed its draft red herring prospectus with NSE SME in August last year.

According to the DRHP, YAAP Digital looks to raise funds for funding the part payment for the proposed acquisition of GoZoop Online, along with the establishment of an AI-Led Short-Form Content Production Hub. The company also looks to channel IPO proceeds for inorganic growth activities and meeting working capital needs.

The offer is entirely a fresh share sale of 66 lakh shares.

YAAP Digital operates across three countries, India, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore, under the “YAAP” brand and its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Its revenue from operations as of FY25 came in at ₹152.54 crore as against ₹112.54 crore in the year-ago period. The PAT grew significantly to ₹11.93 crore from ₹2.50 crore on a YoY basis.

Socradamus Capital Private Limited is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as the registrar.