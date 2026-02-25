Mukul Agrawal, Sunil Singhania-backed Yaap Digital IPO sails through in 30 mins — Check GMP and other details

YaapP Digital IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Yaap Digital, backed by marquee investors Mukul Agrawal and Sunil Singhania, opened for bidding on Wednesday, February 25, garnering a strong response from investors.

Yaap Digital IPO, worth ₹80 crore, sailed through within less than 30 minutes of opening. The offer is entirely a fresh share sale of 0.55 crore shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The NSE SME IPO will close for bidding on Friday, February 27. Meanwhile, the allotment is expected to take place on Monday, March 2, and the listing is slated for March 5.

Investors looking to apply for Yaap Digital IPO can do so in lots of 1000 shares, priced in the range of ₹138 to ₹145 apiece. Retail investors need to apply for at least two lots (2000 shares), with a minimum investment of ₹2,90,000 at the upper end of the price band.

The funds raised will be used for part payment to fund the acquisition of GoZoop Online Private Limited, establishment of an AI-led short-form content production hub, meeting working capital needs and funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the offer launch, Yaap Digital raised ₹22.81 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, ahead of the IPO, ace investors Mukul Agrawal and Sunil Singhania had acquired stakes via their investment firms. Each investor has acquired 7,20,400 equity shares, representing approximately 4.68% equity stake in the company, signalling institutional confidence.

Agrawal picked the stake via Intelliquity Ventures from the promoters Sudhir Menon and Subodh Menon. Meanwhile, Singhania bought shares via his India - Ahead Venture Fund from Atul Jeevandharkumar Hegde, another promoter of the company.

Yaap Digital IPO subscription status According to data from Chittorgarh, Yaap Digital IPO received bids for 36,82,000 shares as against 36,72,000 shares on offer, resulting in over 1 times bids as of 10.32 am.

The QIB segment of the SME IPO was booked the most at 3.50 times. The retail investor quota was subscribed at 0.01 times, while the NII portion has not seen any bids so far.

Yaap Digital IPO GMP today Yaap Digital IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is nil. This means that shares of Yaap Digital are trading at par with the offer price. At the prevailing GMP, Yaap Digital IPO shares could list on NSE SME at neither a discount nor a premium.

About Yaap Digital Yaap Digital is a digital marketing, content, and technology services provider operating in a fast-growing segment of the marketing and advertising industry. As a purely digital business, it integrates data, AI-powered technology, and content to deliver comprehensive solutions.

Its operations leverage digital tools and analytics to design and execute campaigns tailored to evolving audience needs. The company collaborates with global, multinational, regional, and local clients, including influencer-led brands, within an always-on digital ecosystem.

Its service offerings include digital strategy, content marketing, influencer engagement, and AI-driven solutions, enabling brands to effectively manage their marketing initiatives in alignment with shifting industry trends and consumer preferences.