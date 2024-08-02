Multibagger IPO: NSE SME stock Basilic Fly Studio gives 500% return to allottees within one year

Multibagger IPO: Like any investor, a stock market investor also wants to know how to become rich. For such stock market investors, it is often said that money is not in buying and selling stocks but in waiting. This rule also applies to an IPO (Initial Public Offering) investor. If an IPO investor is convinced about a company's business prospects, then irrespective of size, one should stick with one's conviction and hold the stock as long as possible. A stock split is a corporate action that increases the number of a company's outstanding shares by dividing each share, which in turn reduces its price. This does not affect the company's market value, but it does make the stock more affordable for smaller investors.

To truly grasp the potential for wealth creation through long-term investment, let's delve into the inspiring journey of Basilic Fly Studio shares. The initial public offering (IPO) of Basilic Fly Studio Limited was launched in September 2023 at a price band of ₹92 to ₹97 per equity share. The book build issue was proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform. The multibagger SME stock waslisted on 11th September at ₹271 apiece, delivering a whopping 180 percent listing gain to the lucky allottees on the share listing date. This much of thelisting gain was enough for an allottee to book profit and exit. However, if an allottee had remained invested in this NSE SME stock despite its strong debut on Dalal Street, the journey would have given enough opportunity to the allottee for wealth creation as the stock is today available at ₹575 per equity share. So, the stock has doubled investors' money post-listing as well. This means an allottees' money would have surged over 500 percent within one year of this SME stock's listing.

Basilic Fly Studio news The multibagger stock recently announced a strategic acquisition of a 70% stake in one of the premier London and Paris-based VFX studio, One of US Limited. This partnership unites two renowned studios known for their exceptional quality and innovative work in visual effects. The existing leadership team at One of US will continue to oversee daily operations to ensure smooth integration and continued excellence.

This acquisition is set to deliver significant strategic benefits, including operational efficiencies, cost savings, and enhanced market competitiveness. By leveraging their combined expertise and resources, BFS and One of US aim to advance their technological capabilities and broaden creative horizons, particularly in new emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). Clients of both companies will benefit from an expanded talent pool of over 900 artists, state-of-the-art technologies, and proprietary tools, ensuring the delivery of innovative and high-quality visual effects.