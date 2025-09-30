Multibagger IPOs in 2025: Stallion India, Quality Power double investors’ money in nine months

Multibagger IPOs in 2025: Among the 67 IPOs that debuted in 2025, Stallion India Fluorochemicals (174.40%) and Quality Power Electrical (155%) have managed to double the wealth of investors within nine months, with Aditya Infotech, Prostarm Info Systems, and Ather Energy poised to follow as potential multibaggers.

The year 2025 has experienced a focused yet impactful surge of IPOs, characterized by significant capital raised across various sectors, including technology, healthcare, industrials, and consumer markets. Retail investor involvement is on the rise, and the IPO market remains a dynamic element of India's capital markets.

The returns from IPOs in India in 2025 are attracting an increasing number of investors, mainly due to elevated gains on the listing day and enhanced performance after listing in comparison to prior years.

Multibagger returns so far in 2025 Stallion India Fluorochemicals Stallion India Fluorochemicals share price today has touched new high at ₹247 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹227 per share.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals made its market debut on January 23, 2025, with its shares being listed on both the BSE and NSE. The IPO opened for bids on January 16, 2025, and trading commenced after the allotment process was completed. The company's shares started at ₹120, reflecting a 33% increase over the IPO price of ₹90 on the bourses.

The company reported a strong performance for the first quarter of FY26, highlighting a 50.30% year-over-year growth in revenue, fueled by steady demand and effective operational execution. This substantial topline growth was supported by a 12.73% year-on-year rise in EBITDA and a 21.47% increase in PAT, indicating enhanced operating leverage and ongoing cost management.

Shazad Sheriar Rustomji, Managing Director & CEO of Stallion India Fluorochemicals, stated that the border conflict in April and the early arrival of the monsoons in May adversely affected performance, which would have otherwise been stronger in terms of sales and margins. He added that the results align with the growth trajectory and business outlook shared in Q4 FY24-25, reaffirming the success of their strategy and execution. With persistent momentum in key sectors and capacity expansion, they are optimistic about achieving the growth targets established for FY25-26.

Quality Power Electrical Quality Power Electrical share price today has touched new high at ₹1,081.45 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹1,050.15 per share.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments made its debut on the BSE and NSE on February 24, 2025, opening at a premium above their IPO price but subsequently experienced a significant decline on its first trading day. The stock opened at ₹432.05 on the BSE, which is a 1.66% increase from the IPO price of ₹425, and at ₹430 on the NSE, reflecting a 1.18% premium. However, by the end of its first day, the stock price fell by approximately 10%, closing over 9% below the IPO price.

Despite this, the stock has been setting new benchmarks for itself since that time. Recently, during its 24th Annual General Meeting on Thursday, September 25, 2025, the board of Quality Power Electrical Equipments Limited has approved a dividend of Re 1 for each equity share and appointed Secretarial Auditors for a five-year term.

The board has announced a dividend of Re 1 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, designated for non-promoter category shareholders. The promoters of the company have relinquished their entitlement to receive the dividend.

For the quarter ending June 2025 (Q1 FY25-26), Quality Power Electrical Equipments reported a consolidated revenue of ₹194.08 crore, which represents an increase of around 143.6% compared to the previous year, and a net profit of ₹24.14 crore, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 22.85%. The company experienced considerable growth in both its consolidated revenue and operating profits, although its net income decreased. The standalone EBITDA margin achieved an unprecedented 34%.

Company Name IPO Price Price as on September 30 Current Gains (%) Stallion India Fluorochemicals ₹ 90 ₹ 247 174.40% Quality Power Electrical ₹ 425 ₹ 1,081.45 155% Aditya Infotech ₹ 675 ₹ 1,303.05 93% Prostarm Info Systems ₹ 105 ₹ 196.35 87% Ather Energy ₹ 321 ₹ 579.05 80%