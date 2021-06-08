Multiplex operator Inox Leisure launches Rs300 crore share sale

“Our Company proposes to utilize the Net Proceeds (i) to meet capital expenditure requirements for ongoing and future projects; (ii) to sustain growth in the business; (iii) for business expansion and to improve the financial leveraging strength of the Company; (iv) towards working capital requirements; (v) towards debt repayments including repayment of any existing or future debt incurred for any purpose including for paying off any liability; (vi) for investments including amongst others, in subsidiary companies; (vii) to meet the current operational expenses," the company said in an offer document filed with the stock exchanges.