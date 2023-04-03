Mumbai-based Aeroflex Industries files DRHP to raise 350 crore via IPO launch

Mumbai-based Aeroflex Industries files DRHP to raise ₹350 crore via IPO launch3 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 11:23 AM IST
- Aeroflex Industries IPO will be proposed for listing on BSE and NSE after getting nod from the market regulator
Upcoming IPO 2023: Mumbai-based Aeroflex Industries Limited, a subsidiary of Sat Industries has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI to raise about ₹350 crores through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). As per the DRHP of upcoming IPO in India, net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for the prepayment of outstanding secured borrowings availed by the Company, for funding its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes and acquisitions for inorganic growth.
