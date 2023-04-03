Mumbai-based Aeroflex Industries files DRHP to raise 350 crore via IPO launch

Upcoming IPO 2023: Mumbai-based Aeroflex Industries Limited, a subsidiary of Sat Industries has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI to raise about ₹350 crores through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). As per the DRHP of upcoming IPO in India , net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for the prepayment of outstanding secured borrowings availed by the Company, for funding its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes and acquisitions for inorganic growth.

The public offer with a face value of ₹2 per equity share consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs. 160 crores and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 17.5 million equity shares by promoters selling shareholders and promoter group. The Company in consultation with the BRLM may give a discount to the eligible shareholders of its Promoter i.e. Sat Industries Limited.

The Offer is being made through the Book Building Process, wherein not more than 50% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Qualified Institutional Buyers, not less than 15% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Investors and not less than 35% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Investors. Up to 10% of the Offer shall be reserved for the shareholders of Sat Industries Limited.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited is the sole book-running lead manager and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar to the offer. Company’s equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Objective of the IPO

As per the DRHP, the proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to the extent of ₹35 crores for the prepayment of outstanding secured borrowings availed by the Company, Rs. 84 crores for funding its working capital requirements, and certain of the amount will be used general corporate purposes and acquisitions for inorganic growth.

Aeroflex Industries financials

For fiscal 2022, Aeroflex generated consolidated revenue from operations of Rs. 240.8 crores. The Company had EBITDA of Rs. 46.7 crores and EBITDA margin of 19.4%. The Company’s profit after tax for Fiscal 2022 was Rs. 27.5 crores with PAT margin of 11.4%. The Company’s Return on Equity (RoE) and Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) was 31.9% and 36.3% for Fiscal 2022. The Company has low leverage with debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45 as of January 31, 2023.