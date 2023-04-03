Mumbai-based Aeroflex Industries files DRHP to raise 350 crore via IPO launch

The Offer is being made through the Book Building Process, wherein not more than 50% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Qualified Institutional Buyers, not less than 15% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Investors and not less than 35% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Investors. Up to 10% of the Offer shall be reserved for the shareholders of Sat Industries Limited.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}