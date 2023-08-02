Mumbai-based Aeroflex Industries gets SEBI nod for IPO2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 01:28 PM IST
Mumbai-based Aeroflex Industries gets SEBI approval for IPO, plans to raise ₹350 crores.
Aeroflex Industries Ltd IPO: Mumbai-based Aeroflex Industries, has received capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval to raise funds through an initial public offer (IPO).
