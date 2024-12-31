Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Mumbai-based Neelkanth Realtors files DRHP for IPO. Check details

Mumbai-based Neelkanth Realtors files DRHP for IPO. Check details

Saloni Goel

Neelkanth Relators plans an IPO, offering 1.35 million shares at a face value of 10 each. Proceeds of 67.83 crore will fund project development and the rest will be used for debt repayment.

Neelkanth Relators IPO will entirely be a fresh share sale of 1,35,00,000 shares of a face value of 10 each.

Upcoming IPO: Neelkanth Relators, a Mumbai-based real estate developer, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the stock market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO).

Neelkanth Relators IPO will entirely be a fresh share sale of 1,35,00,000 shares of the face value of 10 each, with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company plans to IPO proceeds to the tune of 67.83 crore for funding the development of Neelkanth Plaza Project; repayment of certain borrowings by the company, and general corporate purposes.

In the IPO, 50% of the offer will be reserved for qualified institutional investors, 15% for non-institutional investors and 35% for retail investors.

Swastika Investmart is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO while Link Intime India is the registrar to the offer. Neelkanth Realtors shares are proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE.

About Neelkanth Relators

Neelkanth Realtors is a real estate company operating in Mumbai's Eastern Suburbs and Thane city in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The company offers a diversified suite of projects in both residential and commercial segments.

Differentiated offerings and corresponding amenities based on the needs of the location and community have helped the company maximise its revenue.

Furthermore, it conducts almost all aspects of the real estate development business through an in-house team, from conceptualisation to completion.

In addition to its completed projects, Neelkanth Realtors is actively developing three ongoing projects, encompassing a RERA carpet area of 1,11,486.95 square feet. Furthermore, it has four upcoming projects in the pipeline, with an estimated RERA carpet area of 3,75,078 square feet.

The company posted a slight decline in its revenue from operations in Fiscal 2024 to 54.06 crore as compared to 57.39 crore in Fiscal 2023. Profit after tax (PAT) for Fiscal 2024 was 17.50 crore, witnessing a sharp multifold increase from 0.08 crore posted in Fiscal 2023.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.