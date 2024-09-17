Mumbai-based PMEA Solar Tech Solutions files DRHP with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

PMEA Solar Tech IPO, which has a face value of 10 per equity share, consists of a combination of fresh issues totaling up to 600 crore and an offer for sale of up to 11.23 million equity shares.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published17 Sep 2024, 06:39 PM IST
Mumbai-based PMEA Solar Tech Solutions files DRHP with Sebi to raise funds via IPO
Mumbai-based PMEA Solar Tech Solutions files DRHP with Sebi to raise funds via IPO(iStock)

PMEA Solar Tech Solutions, a prominent Indian manufacturer of solar tracking and mounting products based in Mumbai, has submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise capital through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO, which has a face value of 10 per equity share, consists of a combination of fresh issues totaling up to 600 crore and an offer for sale of up to 11.23 million equity shares.

Also Read | Western Carriers IPO vs Arkade IPO vs Northern Arc IPO. Which one to buy?

The offer for sale includes the sale of up to 2.80 million equity shares each by Samir Pravin Sanghavi, Kapil Pravin Sanghavi, Vishal Navinchandra Sanghavi, and Sandeep Navinchandra Sanghavi.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for capital expenditure and debt repayment, including setting up a manufacturing facility in Mundra and purchasing machinery for plants in Nasik and Pune.

IIFL Securities Limited and ICICI Securities Limited have been appointed as the book running lead managers for the issue, while Link Intime India Private Limited will serve as the registrar for the offering.

As of June 2024, PMEA Solar had total borrowings of 314.06 crore. IIFL Securities and ICICI Securities have been appointed as the book-running lead managers for the issue.

About the company

PMEA Solar offers a wide range of products for utility-scale and ground-mounted solar projects, with an annual installed capacity of 16 GW for module mounting assemblies and 6 GW for rolled products as of March 31, 2024.

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: Quadrant Future Tek gets SEBI nod to launch ₹275 crore IPO

In addition to solar products, the company manufactures components for various industries such as switchgears, automotive OEMs, lighting solutions, furniture, and partition panels.

Read More

In FY24, PMEA Solar reported revenue of 1,500 crore, a significant increase of 87.3 per cent from the previous year's 800.7 crore. The company's net profit for the fiscal stood at 103.64 crore, up substantially from 27.44 crore the year prior.

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors

975.00
03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
-13.15 (-1.33%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

133.05
03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
-1.85 (-1.37%)

Bharat Electronics

284.20
03:54 PM | 17 SEP 2024
-6.15 (-2.12%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

294.55
03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
2.05 (0.7%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Himadri Speciality Chemical

640.70
03:57 PM | 17 SEP 2024
47.55 (8.02%)

Kaynes Technology India

5,561.20
03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
256.95 (4.84%)

Thermax

5,235.20
03:51 PM | 17 SEP 2024
233.3 (4.66%)

Varun Beverages

649.40
03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
28.3 (4.56%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,970.00-150.00
    Chennai
    73,280.0020.00
    Delhi
    73,330.00-2,085.00
    Kolkata
    73,290.00-2,460.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue