Muthoot Finance's arm Belstar Microfinance files DRHP with SEBI for ₹1,300 crore IPO
According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the initial public offering (IPO) of the Chennai-based company comprises a ₹1,000 crore fresh issue of equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹300 crore by existing investor shareholders.
Belstar Microfinance Ltd, the microfinance subsidiary of Muthoot Finance, submitted draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise ₹1,300 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
