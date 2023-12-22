comScore
Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment declared. GMP, how to check status online

 Asit Manohar

Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at BSE or at KFin Tech website

Muthoot Microfin IPO GMP: Shares of the microfinance company are available at a premium of ₹29 in grey market today.
Muthoot Microfin IPO GMP: Shares of the microfinance company are available at a premium of 29 in grey market today. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

Muthoot Microfin IPO: Allotment of shares has been finalised and now investors are eagerly waiting for the Muthoot Microfin IPO listing date, which is most likely on 26th December 2023 i.e. on Tuesday. After announcement of share allocation, investors can check Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the Muthoot Microfin IPO. The KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.

Muthoot Microfin IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, grey market has gone bullish after rebound in stock market on Thursday after strong sell off on Wednesday. According to stock market experts, shares of Muthoot Microfin Limited are available at a premium of 29 in grey market today, which is 9 higher from Muthoot Microfin IPO grey market premium (GMP) of 20 on Thursday.

Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment status

As mentioned above, those who have applied for the Muthoot Microfin IPO, they can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the KFin Technologies website. For more convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment status online.

Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment status check BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in issue type;

3] Write Application Number or PAN Number whichever you have;

4] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

5] Click at 'Search' button.

Your Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment status check KFintech

1] Login at direct KFintech website — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus;

2] Select 'Muthoot Microfin IPO';

3] Select 'Application Number', 'Demat Account' or PAN (For convenience, here we are taking Application Number);

4] Enter Application Number;

5] Enter Captcha; and

6] Click at the 'SUBMIT' option below.

Your Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

