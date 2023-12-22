Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment declared. GMP, how to check status online
Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at BSE or at KFin Tech website
Muthoot Microfin IPO: Allotment of shares has been finalised and now investors are eagerly waiting for the Muthoot Microfin IPO listing date, which is most likely on 26th December 2023 i.e. on Tuesday. After announcement of share allocation, investors can check Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the Muthoot Microfin IPO. The KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.
