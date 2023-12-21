Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment expected today; GMP slightly drops, steps to check Muthoot IPO allotment status
Muthoot Microfin IPO share allotment will be finalised today. Investors can check the allotment status in the registrar's portal, Kfin Technologies Ltd. Muthoot Microfin IPO grey market premium is +20, indicating investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
