Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment date: Muthoot Microfin IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, December 21). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Muthoot IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Muthoot Microfin IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, December 26.

If you applied for the shares, here's how the Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment status can be checked.

If you have applied for the Muthoot IPO, you can check your Muthoot IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment status of your application on the Muthoot IPO allotment status link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1 When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2 Open one of the five provided links, then select Muthoot Microfin Limited from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 3 Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 - If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit."

How to check Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

How to check Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment status on NSE Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Muthoot Microfin IPO GMP today Muthoot Microfin IPO GMP today or Muthoot Microfin IPO grey market premium is +20, which is marginally lower than yesterday's +22. This indicates Muthoot Microfin IPO share price were trading at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Muthoot Microfin share price is ₹311 apiece, which is 6.87% higher than the IPO price of ₹291.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

