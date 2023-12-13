Muthoot Microfin IPO announces price band at ₹277-291 per share: GMP, issue details, more
The Muthoot Microfin IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, December 18, and will close on Wednesday, December 20.
Muthoot IPO price band: The Muthoot Microfin IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹277 to ₹291 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Muthoot Microfin IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, December 18, and will close on Wednesday, December 20. The allocation to anchor investors for the Muthoot IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 15.
