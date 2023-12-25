Muthoot Microfin IPO: GMP jumps after announcement of listing date
Muthoot Microfin IPO GMP today: Shares of the financial company are available at a premium of ₹32 in grey market today, say market observers
Muthoot Microfin IPO listing date has been fixed on 26th December 2023. As per the information available on BSE website, Muthoot Microfin share price will list on BSE and NSE on 26th December 2023 in 'B' group of securities. Muthoot Microfin IPO listing will take place in a special pre open session during Tuesday deals this week.
