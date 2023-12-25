Muthoot Microfin IPO: GMP jumps after announcement of listing date

Muthoot Microfin IPO listing date has been fixed on 26th December 2023. As per the information available on BSE website, Muthoot Microfin share price will list on BSE and NSE on 26th December 2023 in 'B' group of securities. Muthoot Microfin IPO listing will take place in a special pre open session during Tuesday deals this week.

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the equity shares of Muthoot Microfin Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," BSE notice said.

Meanwhile, after announcement of Muthoot Microfin IPO listing date, grey market has gone strong on Muthoot Microfin shares. According to stock market observers, Muthoot Microfin share price is available at a premium of ₹32 in grey market today. This means Muthoot Microfin IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹32, which is ₹3 higher from Friday GMP of ₹29. Market observers said that Muthoot Microfin IPO GMP today is around 11 per cent higher from Muthoot Microfin IPO price band of ₹277 to ₹291 per equity share.

Muthoot Microfin IPO expected listing price

Market observers maintained that grey market is signaling that Muthoot Microfin IPO GMP today is ₹32, which means Muthoot Microfin IPO listing price would be around ₹323 ( ₹291 + ₹32), which is 11 per cent higher from Muthoot Microfin IPO price band of ₹277 to ₹291 per equity share. So, grey market is signaling around 11 per cent listing gain for allottees of Muthoot Microfin IPO.

However, stock market experts maintained that grey market is not an ideal indicator to assess listing gain from an public issue. They said that grey market is non regulated and completely speculative. In fact, grey market has nothing to do with financials of the company. So, one should stick to the basics and scan balance sheet of the company instead of following the unlisted stock market trends.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!