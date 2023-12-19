Muthoot Microfin IPO: Here are 10 things to know before you subscribe the issue

Muthoot Microfin IPO opened for subscription on December 18 and will close on December 20. It is a book-built issue of ₹960 crores and is a combination of fresh issue of 2.61 crore shares aggregating to ₹760 crores and offer for sale of 0.69 crore shares aggregating to ₹200 crores.

On day 1, Muthoot Microfin IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 1.38 times, NII portion was subscribed 61%, and QIB portion is yet to be booked. Employee portion has been booked 1.24 times.

The company has fixed a price band at ₹277 to ₹291 per share.

Among the sellers in the OFS are promoters such as Thomas John Muthoot, Thomas Muthoot, Thomas George Muthoot, Preethi John Muthoot, Remmy Thomas, and Nina George, collectively divesting ₹150 crore worth of shares. Additionally, investor Greater Pacific Capital WIV will be divesting ₹50 crore worth of shares in the OFS.

Company promoters, which include Muthoot Microfin, maintain a 69.08 percent ownership stake, while the remaining 28.53 percent is in the hands of public shareholders. Among these shareholders are Greater Pacific Capital WIV, holding a 19.06 percent stake, and investment management firm Creation Investments India LLC, with a 9.01 percent stake.

Here’s a list of 10 important factors to consider before subscribing to the issue –

Muthoot Microfin IPO date - The issue will open for subscription on December 18 and will close on December 20.

Muthoot Microfin IPO share price - The company has fixed a price band at ₹277 to ₹291 per share.

Muthoot Microfin IPO size - The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹760 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹200 crore.

Muthoot Microfin IPO reservation - About 50% of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors and the rest 15% for non-institutional investors.

Muthoot Microfin IPO promoter holding - The promoters of the company are Thomas John Muthoot, Thomas Muthoot, Thomas George Muthoot, Preethi John Muthoot, Remmy Thomas, Nina George and Muthoot Fincorp Limited.

Muthoot Microfin IPO registrar - Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Muthoot Microfin IPO book-running managers - The book-running lead managers overseeing the issue include ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, JM Financial, and SBI Capital Markets.

Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment date - The allotment for the Muthoot Microfin IPO is expected to be finalized on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Muthoot Microfin IPO listing date - Following the IPO schedule, the company is slated to list its equity shares on both the BSE and NSE on December 26.

Muthoot Microfin IPO objective - The company proposes to utilise the Net Proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting the capital base to meet future capital requirements.

