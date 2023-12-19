Muthoot Microfin IPO: Here are 10 things to know before you subscribe the issue
Muthoot Microfin IPO: The company has fixed a price band at ₹277 to ₹291 per share.
Muthoot Microfin IPO opened for subscription on December 18 and will close on December 20. It is a book-built issue of ₹960 crores and is a combination of fresh issue of 2.61 crore shares aggregating to ₹760 crores and offer for sale of 0.69 crore shares aggregating to ₹200 crores.
