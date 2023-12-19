Muthoot Microfin IPO: Issue fully booked on day 2, retail portion subscribed over 2 times; GMP steady
Muthoot Microfin IPO has opened for subscription on Monday, December 18, and will close on Wednesday, December 20.
Muthoot Microfin IPO subscription status: Muthoot Microfin IPO has been fully subscribed on day 2 within minutes of opening. Muthoot Microfin IPO subscription status was 1.17 times at 10:42 IST.
