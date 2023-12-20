Muthoot Microfin IPO: Issue subscribed 11.50 times on day 3, retail booked over 7 times; GMP drops sharply
Muthoot Microfin IPO subscription status was 11.50 times at the end of the last day of subscription.
Muthoot Microfin IPO subscription status: Muthoot IPO moved smoothly over the course of the three days of subscription, and as of the last day, Muthoot IPO subscription status was 11.50 times, at 17:15 IST.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started