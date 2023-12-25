Muthoot Microfin IPO listing date tomorrow. GMP, experts see decent debut of shares
Muthoot Microfin IPO GMP today: Shares of the financial company are available at a premium of ₹34 in grey market today, say market observers
Muthoot Microfin IPO: Listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of Muthoot Microfin Limited has been fixed on 26th December 2023. As per the information available on BSE website, Muthoot Microfin share price will list on BSE and NSE during Tuesday deals in special pre open session. Muthoot Microfin IPO listing will take place in 'B' group of securities.
