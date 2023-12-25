comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 22 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 1.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 462.70 6.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.65 -1.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 993.85 -0.98%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,670.70 -0.93%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Muthoot Microfin IPO listing date tomorrow. GMP, experts see decent debut of shares
Back Back

Muthoot Microfin IPO listing date tomorrow. GMP, experts see decent debut of shares

 Asit Manohar

Muthoot Microfin IPO GMP today: Shares of the financial company are available at a premium of ₹34 in grey market today, say market observers

Muthoot Microfin IPO GMP: Grey market is signaling that Muthoot Microfin IPO listing price would be around ₹325 apiece levels, say market observers. (Photo: Courtesy company website)Premium
Muthoot Microfin IPO GMP: Grey market is signaling that Muthoot Microfin IPO listing price would be around 325 apiece levels, say market observers. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

Muthoot Microfin IPO: Listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of Muthoot Microfin Limited has been fixed on 26th December 2023. As per the information available on BSE website, Muthoot Microfin share price will list on BSE and NSE during Tuesday deals in special pre open session. Muthoot Microfin IPO listing will take place in 'B' group of securities.

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the equity shares of Muthoot Microfin Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," says BSE notice.

Meanwhile, Muthoot Microfin IPO has gained strength in grey market ahead of listing date. As per the stock market observers, Muthoot Microfin share price is available at a premium of 34 in grey market today.

Muthoot Microfin IPO listing price

According to stock market experts, Muthoot Microfin IPO received decent response from investors and it has remained steady in grey market after closure of its subscription. They said that Muthoot Microfin IPO listing price may take place at a premium of 30 to 35, which means the financial stock may list in 321 to 326 per share. They said that one can expect around 10 per cent listing gain from the Muthoot Microfin IPO listing.

Speaking on expected Muthoot Microfin IPO listing price, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "The public issue received decent response from investors but outlook of the company doesn't sound strong as the entire sector is expected to face challenge on the liquidity front from big sized lenders. But, due to overcrowded primary market, I am expecting that Muthoot Microfin share price may list at a premium of 30 to 35. This means Muthoot Microfin share price may list on Indian bourses in the range of 321 to 326 apiece levels."

Expecting positive debut of Muthoot Microfin shares, Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, "With the streak of IPOs coming into the markets in the past few weeks and having a robust opening on its listing day, we believe that Muthoot Microfin Ltd. too will follow the herd. The microfinance lender received a decent subscription of about 12x and we expect the IPO to list at a premium of around 10% to the issue price of 291 per share."

Prathamesh Masdekar said that the lender has a well-diversified funding profile that underpins its liquidity management system, credit rating, and brand equity. While the lender’s operations have historically been concentrated in South India, they have in recent years expanded into North, East, and West India.

Muthoot Microfin IPO GMP today

As mentioned above, Muthoot Microfin IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 34, which means grey market is expecting that Muthoot Microfin IPO listing price would be 325 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 25 Dec 2023, 08:28 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App