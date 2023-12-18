Muthoot Microfin IPO LIVE subscription status: Issue booked 28% so far on day 1, retail portion booked 49%; GMP steady
Muthoot Microfin IPO has opened for subscription on Monday, December 18, and will close on Wednesday, December 20. The Muthoot Microfin IPO price band is set at ₹277 to ₹291 per equity share.
Muthoot Microfin IPO live subscription status: On day 1, the Muthoot Microfin IPO gets off to a dull start. At 12:09 IST, the Muthoot Microfin IPO subscription status is 28%. The retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion of the Muthoot IPO is gradually receiving responses.
