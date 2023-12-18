Muthoot Microfin IPO live subscription status: On day 1, the Muthoot Microfin IPO gets off to a dull start. At 12:09 IST, the Muthoot Microfin IPO subscription status is 28%. The retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion of the Muthoot IPO is gradually receiving responses.

Muthoot Microfin IPO has opened for subscription on Monday, December 18, and will close on Wednesday, December 20. Muthoot Microfin IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹277 to ₹291 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. Muthoot Microfin Limited raised ₹284.99 crore from anchor investors on Friday, December 15.

Muthoot IPO lot size is 51 equity shares and in multiples of 51 equity shares thereafter. Muthoot Microfin Limited IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. A discount of ₹14 per equity share is being offered to the eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation portion.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

On day 1, Muthoot Microfin IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 49%, NII portion was subscribed 14%, and QIB portion is yet to be booked. Employee portion has been booked 51%.

Also Read: Muthoot Microfin IPO announces price band at ₹277-291 per share: GMP, issue details, more

Muthoot Microfin IPO subscription status today

Muthoot IPO has received bids for 67,63,008 shares against 2,43,87,447 shares on offer, at 12:09 IST, according to data from the BSE.

Muthoot Microfin IPO retail investors' portion received bids for 58,66,377 shares against 1,20,03,610 shares on offer for this segment.

Muthoot IPO's non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 6,98,241 shares against 51,44,404 on offer for this segment.

Muthoot Microfin IPO 's QIBs portion received bids for 4,182 shares against 68,59,205 shares on offer for this segment.

Muthoot IPO's employee portion received bids for 1,94,208 shares against 3,80,228 shares on offer for this segment.

Also Read: Muthoot Microfin IPO opens today. GMP, subscription status, price, other details. Buy or not?

Muthoot Microfin IPO details

Muthoot Microfin Limited IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of up to ₹760 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares with face value of ₹10 each by a promoter and others aggregating up to ₹200 crore, as per red herring prospectus (RHP). Muthoot Microfin Limited IPO size is ₹960 crore.

The promoter selling shareholders are Thomas John Muthoot (up to ₹16.36 crore), Thomas Muthoot (up to ₹16.38 crore), Thomas George Muthoot (up to ₹16.36 crore), Preethi John Muthoot (up to ₹33.74 crore), Remmy Thomas (up to ₹33.3 crore), Nina George (up to ₹33.76 crore), and investor selling shareholders is Greater Pacific Capital WIV Ltd (up to ₹50 crore), as per RHP.

The company intends to increase its capital base in order to meet future capital requirements by using the net proceeds from the new issue.

The book running lead managers of the Muthoot Microfin IPO are ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, JM Financial Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited. The registrar of the issue is Kfin Technologies Limited.

Also Read: Motisons Jewellers IPO opens today. GMP, price, subscription status, other details. Should you apply?

Muthoot IPO dates

Tentatively, Muthoot Microfin IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, December 21 and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, December 22, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Muthoot IPO share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, December 26. Given that T+3 listing is mandatory as of December 1, 2023, Muthoot Microfin Limited IPO will list on primary markets this month under this norm.

Muthoot Microfin IPO GMP today

Muthoot Microfin IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +80, similar to previous two trading sessions. This indicates Muthoot Microfin IPO share price were trading at a premium of ₹80 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Muthoot Microfin share price is ₹371 apiece, which is 27.49% higher than the IPO price of ₹291.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: INOX India IPO: GMP soars on strong subscription status. Should you apply as bidding ends today?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ICICI SECURITIES More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!