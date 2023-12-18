Muthoot Microfin IPO opens today. GMP, subscription status, price, other details. Buy or not?
Muthoot Microfin IPO GMP: Shares of the microfinance company are available at a premium of ₹82 in grey market today, say market observers
Muthoot Microfin IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Muthoot Microfin Limited has opened today and it will remain open till 20th December 2023 i.e. till Wednesday this week. This means, Muthoot Microfin IPO date of subscription will remain open from Monday to Wednesday this week. The microfinance company has fixed Muthoot Microfin IPO price band at ₹277 to ₹291 per equity share. It aims to raise ₹960 crore from its initial offer.
