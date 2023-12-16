Muthoot Microfin IPO raises ₹285 crore from anchor investors
Muthoot Microfin IPO will open for bidding on Monday next week and it will remain open till 20th December 2023
Muthoot Microfin IPO: The initial public offering of Muthoot Microfin Limited has raised ₹284.99 crore from abchor investors. The microfinance company raised this money by allotting 97,93,812 equity shares at the upper price band of ₹291 per equity share to 26 anchor investors.
