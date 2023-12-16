comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 15 2023 15:58:27
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 237.45 2.31%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.4 3.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 648.4 3.99%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 305.15 3.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 458.3 -0.4%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Muthoot Microfin IPO raises 285 crore from anchor investors
Back Back

Muthoot Microfin IPO raises ₹285 crore from anchor investors

 Asit Manohar

Muthoot Microfin IPO will open for bidding on Monday next week and it will remain open till 20th December 2023

Muthoot Microfin IPO anchor investors: Key anchor investors include, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. , WCM International, JNL Multi Manager International, Clearwater International, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, etc.Premium
Muthoot Microfin IPO anchor investors: Key anchor investors include, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. , WCM International, JNL Multi Manager International, Clearwater International, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, etc.

Muthoot Microfin IPO: The initial public offering of Muthoot Microfin Limited has raised 284.99 crore from abchor investors. The microfinance company raised this money by allotting 97,93,812 equity shares at the upper price band of 291 per equity share to 26 anchor investors.

Key anchor investors include, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. , WCM International, JNL Multi Manager International, Clearwater International, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Muthoot Finance Limited, SBI General Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance , ICICI Lombard General Insurance and Reliance General Insurance.

Sharing details of the anchor investment, Muthoor Microfin said in exchange filing, "The IPO Committee of the company in their meeting held on December 15, 2023, in consultation with ICICI Securities Ltd, Axis Capital Limited, JM Financial Limited and SBI Capital Market Limited ('Book Running Lead Manager"), have finalized allocation of 97,93,812 Equity Shares, to Anchor Investors at Anchor Investor Alocation price of 291 /- per equity share (including share premium of 281 /- per Equity share."

As per the Securities and Exchange Board of India or SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) regulation, 2018, as amended, ion case of offer price discovered through book building process is higher than the Anchor Investor allocation price, Anchor Investors will be required to pay the difference by the Anchor Investors pay-in Date, as specified in the revised CAN.

Muthoot Microfin IPO details

The public issue will open for subscription on 18th December 2023 i.e. on Monday next week. It will remain open fir bidding till 20th December 2023. This means, Muthoot Microfin IPO date of subscription has been fixed from Monday to Wednesday next week. The company has fixed Muthoot Microfin IPO price band at 2277 to 291 per equity share and it aims to raise 960 crore from its public issue.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 16 Dec 2023, 02:27 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App