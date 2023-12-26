Muthoot Microfin shares list with over 5% discount at ₹275.30 apiece on NSE
Muthoot Microfin IPO Listing: Muthoot Microfin share price began trading with a discount of 4.47% at ₹278.00 apiece on BSE.
Muthoot Microfin IPO Listing: Muthoot Microfin shares made a weak debut on Indian stock market exchanges on Tuesday, December 26. Muthoot Microfin shares were listed at ₹275.30 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a discount of 5.39% to the issue price of ₹291.00 per share.
