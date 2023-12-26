Muthoot Microfin shares list with over 5% discount at ₹275.30 apiece on NSE

Muthoot Microfin IPO Listing: Muthoot Microfin shares made a weak debut on Indian stock market exchanges on Tuesday, December 26. Muthoot Microfin shares were listed at ₹275.30 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a discount of 5.39% to the issue price of ₹291.00 per share.

On the BSE, Muthoot Microfin share price began trading with a discount of 4.47% at ₹278.00 apiece.

Muthoot Microfin IPO listing date was fixed for December 26. The listing took place in ‘B’ group of securities.

The initial public offering (IPO) of micro financier Muthoot Microfin was launched on December 18 and the company raised ₹960 crore from the issue. The bidding for the IPO ended on December 20. Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment was finalized on December 21.

The ₹960 crore worth Muthoot Microfin IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 2.61 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹760 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 69 lakh shares aggregating to ₹200 crore.

Muthoot Microfin IPO price band was set at ₹277 to ₹291 per share. The IPO lot size was 51 shares.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, JM Financial and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Muthoot Microfin IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Muthoot Microfin IPO received decent response from investors as the public issue was subscribed 12.30 times in total. The IPO received 8 times subscription in the retail category, 18.35 times in Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIB), and 13.87 times in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category.

