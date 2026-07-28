MV Electrosystems IPO: 10 key things to know from the DRHP before subscribing to the Madhuri Kela-backed issue

MV Electrosystems IPO: Madhuri Madhusudan Kela-backed MV Electrosystems' ₹290 crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on July 30 and close on August 3. The company has fixed a price band of ₹400-425 per share, with share allotment expected on August 4 and a tentative listing on the NSE and BSE on August 6.

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Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 34 shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,450 at the upper end of the price band. Sundae Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.

Here are the key things investors should know from the company's RHP. 1. IPO is entirely a fresh issue The proposed IPO is worth up to ₹290 crore and comprises only a fresh issue of equity shares. As there is no Offer for Sale (OFS), the entire proceeds from the issue will be received by the company and deployed towards its expansion and funding requirements.

2. IPO Objectives The company plans to utilise ₹180 crore from the net proceeds towards its long-term working capital requirements. It has also earmarked ₹21 crore for research, design and development of new power electronic equipment, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

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3. Promoters MV Electrosystems is promoted by Mohit Vohra, Amit Dhawan, Sumit Dhawan, Rahul Dhawan, Sonali Dhawan and Ramendra Pratap Singh. The existing promoter group will continue to manage the company after the IPO.

4. Madhuri Kela among shareholders

Ace investor Madhuri Madhusudan Kela held around 5.6% stake in the company at the time of the DRHP filing, making MV Electrosystems one of the few upcoming IPOs backed by a well-known public market investor.

5. Reservations

As per SEBI regulations, up to 75% of the issue has been reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), while 15% has been allocated to Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and the remaining 10% to Retail Individual Investors (RIIs).

6. About the company Incorporated in 2009, MV Electrosystems Ltd. designs, develops, assembles and manufactures electrical and power electronics equipment for railway rolling stock. Its product portfolio includes IGBT-based three-phase drive propulsion systems for electric locomotives, switchgear panels for railway coaches and EMUs, cable protection and management products, and other electrical components, systems and sub-systems.

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The company operates in India's rapidly evolving railway sector, which is being driven by broad-gauge electrification, the government's Make in India initiative and the expansion of the rail network, including upcoming high-speed corridors. It follows an integrated business model with in-house design, manufacturing and quality-testing capabilities across its operations.

7. Revenue from Railways MV Electrosystems derives its revenue exclusively from the railway rolling stock electronics segment. It designs and manufactures propulsion systems, auxiliary converters, Train Control and Monitoring Systems (TCMS), battery chargers and other onboard electrical equipment for the railway sector.

8. Order book provides revenue visibility As of October 31, 2025, MV Electrosystems had an order book of ₹194.96 crore, providing visibility into future revenues through ongoing execution and maintenance contracts.

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9. Positioned to benefit from Vande Bharat expansion The company has developed indigenous propulsion systems for modern rolling stock, including products designed for Vande Bharat and other high-speed train applications. This positions it to benefit from India's ongoing railway modernisation and localisation initiatives.

10. Financial performance has been mixed The company's revenue declined in FY24 before recovering in FY25, while profitability remained volatile. MV Electrosystems reported an outstanding order book of ₹207.5 crore from Indian Railways. Revenue from operations stood at ₹17.3 crore for the four months ended July 31, 2025, compared with ₹62.6 crore in FY25 and ₹50 crore in FY24. Net profit rose to ₹1.4 crore in FY25 from ₹65 lakh in FY24.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.