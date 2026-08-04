MV Electrosystems IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, how to check status online

MV Electrosystems IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering of MV Electrosystems Ltd ended on 3 August 2026. In the three days of bidding, the public issue received a strong response from investors. According to the MV Electrosystems IPO IPO subscription status, the public issue received 188.85 times applications against its given offer. This helped MV Electrosystems shares to remain steady in the grey market.

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MV Electrosystems IPO GMP today According to Investorgain, the company shares are available at a premium of ₹115 in the grey market today. This means MV Electrosystems IPO GMP today is ₹115, which is ₹15 higher than MV Electrosystems IPO GMP, when bidding was about to open on Thursday last week. This rise in the MV Electrosystems IPO GMP can be attributed to two major factors: a strong MV Electrosystems IPO subscription status and positive trends in the Indian secondary market.

MV Electrosystems IPO subscription status After the end of bidding on 3 August 2026, the public issue had been booked 188.85 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 205.42 times, whereas the NII segment had been filled 374.58 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 90.47 times.

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MV Electrosystems IPO allotment date After the end of bidding, MV Electrosystems IPO allotment date is in focus as investors are eagerly awaiting about the finalisation of share allocation. According to the precedence, the company is most likely to declare share allotment on 4 August 2026, i.e. today.

How to check MV Electrosystems IPO allotment status Once share allotment is declared, a bidder need not to move from pillar to post. One can check one's MV Electrosystems IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of the official registrar. KFin Technologies Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue. The official website of the MV Electrosystems IPO registrar is kfintech.com.

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For more convenience, a bidder can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check or at the direct KFin Technologies link — ipostatus.kfintech.com, and check the MV Electrosystems IPO allotment status online.

MV Electrosystems IPO allotment status check BSE 1] Log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check;

2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type option;

3] Enter Application Number or PAN details;

4] Enter CAPTCHA; and

5] Click on the ‘Submit’ option.

Your MV Electrosystems IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your mobile phone screen.

MV Electrosystems IPO allotment status check KFintech 1] Log in at the direct KFin Tech link — ipostatus.kfintech.com;

2] Select MV Electrosystems Ltd in the IPO name;

3] Select either of Application Number, Demat Account of PAN card details; and

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4] Click on the ‘submit’ option.

Your MV Electrosystems IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your mobile phone screen.

MV Electrosystems IPO details The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. The most likely date for the share listing is 6 August 2026.

Sundae Capital Advisors has been appointed lead manager of the MV Electrosystems IPO.

Key Takeaways MV Electrosystems IPO attracted significant investor interest, with a total subscription rate of 188.85 times.

The retail portion saw a staggering subscription of 205.42 times, highlighting strong confidence from small investors.

Investors can conveniently check their allotment status online through the BSE or KFin Technologies websites.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).