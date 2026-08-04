Subscribe

MV Electrosystems IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, how to check status online

MV Electrosystems IPO GMP today: According to Investorgain, the company shares are available at a premium of 115 in the grey market today

Asit Manohar
Updated4 Aug 2026, 08:54 AM IST
Advertisement
MV Electrosystems IPO allotment date: According to the precedence, the company is most likely to declare share allotment on 4 August 2026, i.e. today.
MV Electrosystems IPO allotment date: According to the precedence, the company is most likely to declare share allotment on 4 August 2026, i.e. today.(Photo: Courtesy company website)
AI Quick Read

MV Electrosystems IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering of MV Electrosystems Ltd ended on 3 August 2026. In the three days of bidding, the public issue received a strong response from investors. According to the MV Electrosystems IPO IPO subscription status, the public issue received 188.85 times applications against its given offer. This helped MV Electrosystems shares to remain steady in the grey market.

Advertisement

MV Electrosystems IPO GMP today

According to Investorgain, the company shares are available at a premium of 115 in the grey market today. This means MV Electrosystems IPO GMP today is 115, which is 15 higher than MV Electrosystems IPO GMP, when bidding was about to open on Thursday last week. This rise in the MV Electrosystems IPO GMP can be attributed to two major factors: a strong MV Electrosystems IPO subscription status and positive trends in the Indian secondary market.

MV Electrosystems IPO subscription status

After the end of bidding on 3 August 2026, the public issue had been booked 188.85 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 205.42 times, whereas the NII segment had been filled 374.58 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 90.47 times.

Advertisement

MV Electrosystems IPO allotment date

After the end of bidding, MV Electrosystems IPO allotment date is in focus as investors are eagerly awaiting about the finalisation of share allocation. According to the precedence, the company is most likely to declare share allotment on 4 August 2026, i.e. today.

How to check MV Electrosystems IPO allotment status

Once share allotment is declared, a bidder need not to move from pillar to post. One can check one's MV Electrosystems IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of the official registrar. KFin Technologies Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue. The official website of the MV Electrosystems IPO registrar is kfintech.com.

Advertisement

For more convenience, a bidder can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check or at the direct KFin Technologies link — ipostatus.kfintech.com, and check the MV Electrosystems IPO allotment status online.

MV Electrosystems IPO allotment status check BSE

1] Log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check;

2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type option;

3] Enter Application Number or PAN details;

4] Enter CAPTCHA; and

5] Click on the ‘Submit’ option.

Your MV Electrosystems IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your mobile phone screen.

MV Electrosystems IPO allotment status check KFintech

1] Log in at the direct KFin Tech link — ipostatus.kfintech.com;

2] Select MV Electrosystems Ltd in the IPO name;

3] Select either of Application Number, Demat Account of PAN card details; and

Advertisement

4] Click on the ‘submit’ option.

Your MV Electrosystems IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your mobile phone screen.

MV Electrosystems IPO details

The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. The most likely date for the share listing is 6 August 2026.

Sundae Capital Advisors has been appointed lead manager of the MV Electrosystems IPO.

Key Takeaways
  • MV Electrosystems IPO attracted significant investor interest, with a total subscription rate of 188.85 times.
  • The retail portion saw a staggering subscription of 205.42 times, highlighting strong confidence from small investors.
  • Investors can conveniently check their allotment status online through the BSE or KFin Technologies websites.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

IPOIPO SubscriptionIPO ListingStock Market TodayIndian Stock MarketGrey Market Premium
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPOMV Electrosystems IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, how to check status online
Advertisement
Read Next Story