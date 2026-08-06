MV Electrosystems IPO listing date today. Here’s what GMP, experts hint on share debut

MV Electrosystems IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Thursday, 6 August) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. MV Electrosystems IPO allotment was finalised on Tuesday, 4 August. According to details on the BSE website, MV Electrosystems share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Thursday's trades. MV Electrosystems share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

Members of the Exchange are notified that starting Thursday, 6 August 2026, the equity shares of MV Electrosystems Ltd will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange within the 'B' Group of Securities, as per the BSE announcement.

MV Electrosystems IPO GMP today is +109. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the MV Electrosystems share was ₹534 apiece, which is 25.65% higher than the IPO price of ₹425.

Following the grey market activity observed over the past 12 sessions, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting positive expectations for a robust listing. Throughout this timeframe, experts noted that the GMP fluctuated between ₹60.00 and ₹133.

The MV Electrosystems IPO subscription status was 188.85 times on the final day of bidding on Monday. According to NSE data, the MV Electrosystems IPO received bids for 75,30,51,278 equity shares against 39,87,491 shares offered.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 90.47 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 374.58 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was subscribed 205.42 times.

The MV Electrosystems IPO price band was fixed at ₹400 to ₹425 per equity share. Under the allocation structure, 75% of the issue has been reserved for QIBs, 15% for NIIs, and the remaining 10% for RIIs.

MV Electrosystems IPO listing prediction Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President – Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt. Ltd., said MV Electrosystems is a niche player in railway electrical and power electronics, with strong capabilities in manufacturing propulsion systems, switchgear panels, cable management products, and other critical railway components. He highlighted that the company's ₹921.64 crore order book as of 30 June 2026, provides healthy revenue visibility and positions it well to benefit from India's railway modernisation and electrification drive.

Ojha noted that the IPO received healthy subscription across investor categories, reflecting positive market sentiment. He expects the stock to deliver listing gains of 15–20%, subject to overall market conditions. He advised allotted investors to consider booking partial profits on listing while retaining the remaining holdings for medium- to long-term value creation. Fresh investors, he added, should wait for price stabilisation and better earnings visibility before taking exposure.

Darshan Rathod, COO at Multyfi, said MV Electrosystems operates in high-growth segments such as railway electrification, power electronics, and industrial automation, which are expected to benefit from sustained government spending on infrastructure and railways. He noted that the strong IPO subscription and the grey market premium (GMP), indicating potential listing gains of around 20–25%, reflect positive investor sentiment. However, Rathod cautioned that listing gains alone should not be the basis for an investment decision, and investors should also consider the company's long-term fundamentals.

MV Electrosystems IPO details MV Electrosystems IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds to meet long-term working capital requirements, invest in research, design and development of new power electronics equipment, and for general corporate purposes.

MV Electrosystems is a technology-driven company engaged in the design, development, assembly, and manufacture of electrical and power electronics equipment for the railway sector. Its product portfolio includes advanced propulsion systems for electric locomotives and switchgear panels for railway coaches.

Sundae Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue, while KFin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar.