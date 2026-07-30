MV Electrosystems IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 3.63 times with GMP showing 23.5% listing gain. Apply or not?

MV Electrosystems IPO Day 1 Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of MV Electrosystems Ltd has hit the Indian primary market today. The public issue proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE will remain open until 3rd August 2026. The company management has offered MV Electrosystems shares at a price band of ₹400 to ₹425 per equity share.

The company aims to raise ₹290 crore through the issuance of fresh shares, which means the MV Electrosystems IPO size is ₹290 crore. Meanwhile, the company's shares have fallen in the grey market.

MV Electrosystems IPO GMP According to Investorgain, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹100 in the grey market today. This means MV Electrosystems' IPO GMP today is ₹100, down ₹6 from yesterday's ₹106.

MV Electrosystems IPO subscription status By 5:00 PM on day 1 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 3.63 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 11.91 times, whereas the NII segment had been filled 3.76 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 0.81 times.

MV Electrosystems IPO details 1] MV Electrosystems IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹100 in the grey market today.

2] MV Electrosystems IPO date: The public issue opened today and will remain open until 3 August 2026.

3] MV Electrosystems IPO price: The company management has offered MV Electrosystems IPO shares at a price band of ₹400 to ₹425 per equity share.

4] MV Electrosystems IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹290 crore, which means the MV Electrosystems IPO size is ₹3,811 crore.

5] MV Electrosystems IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 34 company shares.

6] MV Electrosystems IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 4 August 2026.

7] MV Electrosystems IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] JMV Electrosystems IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. The most likely date for the share listing is 6 August 2026.

9] MV Electrosystems IPO lead managers: Sundae Capital Advisors has been appointed lead managers of the MV Electrosystems IPO.

MV Electrosystems IPO: Apply or not? 10] MV Electrosystems IPO review: Highlighting the fundamentals of the company, SBI Securities report says, “MVEL stands as a key player within India’s rail infrastructure transition by virtue of its indigenous in-house design & development of 3-Phase Propulsion Equipment. As Indian Railways progresses towards modernisation, the need for advanced power conversion systems, including propulsion equipment, will continue to prevail. While the company reported a net loss of ~ ₹13 cr in FY26, it remains a favourable candidate for turnaround given its robust executable order book of ~ ₹922 cr for Propulsion Equipment (as of Jun’26), combined with the receipt of approval from CLW. Additionally, the 5-year procurement estimation of Propulsion Equipment by Indian Railways (~ ₹19,797 cr) appears to be a suitable TAM for the company.”

On whether one should apply for the public offer or not, the SBI report said, “The mobilisation of IPO proceeds towards working capital requirements shall aid in reporting improved performance starting 2HFY27 as the company aims to increase its propulsion system production from 20 sets per month currently to ~50 sets per month. Hence, considering MVEL’s robust growth prospects, we recommend investors to SUBSCRIBE to the issue for a long-term investment horizon. Looking at the potential turnaround nature of the business, investors should note that it will fit in a high-risk, high-return investment matrix.”

On the company fundamentals, HDFC Securities says, “Financially and operationally, MVEL appears to be building scale. As of June 30, 2026, its order book stood at Rs. 921.64 crore, a level significantly higher than its historical revenues, indicating strong visibility for future execution and a potentially meaningful revenue rampup. As of May 31, 2026, the company had 206 employees on payroll, suggesting a relatively focused but technically equipped organization. Overall, MVEL is emerging as a domestic railway technology player with proprietary product capability, regulatory validation, and a strong order pipeline, all of which position it well to benefit from India’s ongoing rail modernization cycle.”