MV Electrosystems IPO: GMP signals a 25% listing pop; date, price, other key details in 10 points

MV Electrosystems IPO: The initial public offering of electronics manufacturer MV Electrosystems is set to open for public subscription on Thursday, 30 July. The ₹290 crore book build issue is entirely a fresh issue of 68 lakh shares.

The MV Electrosystems IPO is witnessing healthy interest in the grey market, as the MV Electrosystems IPO GMP (grey market premium) on Wednesday morning was ₹106, suggesting the stock may list at a 25% premium to its issue price.

MV Electrosystems IPO key details Let's take a look at some key details of the MV Electrosystems IPO:

1. MV Electrosystems IPO dates The public issue is opening on Thursday, 30 July, and will conclude on Monday, 3 August.

2. MV Electrosystems IPO price band MV Electrosystems IPO price band has been fixed at ₹400 to ₹425 per share.

3. MV Electrosystems IPO size MV Electrosystems IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 68 lakh shares to raise ₹290 crore.

4. Objects of the MV Electrosystems IPO The company intends to use the net proceeds to fund the long-term working capital requirements, to invest in research, design and development activities for new power electronic equipment, and for general corporate purposes.

5. MV Electrosystems IPO reservation The company has reserved 75% of the net issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 15% of the net issue is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The remaining 10% is reserved for retail investors.

6. MV Electrosystems IPO lot size The IPO lot size is 34 shares. The minimum lot size for a retail investor is one lot. With the issue's upper price band at ₹425, the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,450. The maximum lot size for retail investors is 13 for ₹1,87,850.

7. MV Electrosystems IPO lot book-running lead managers and registrar Sundae Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar of the MV Electrosystems IPO.

8. MV Electrosystems IPO allotment date and listing date As the issue's subscription period is ending on Monday, the share allotment is expected to be finalised on the next business day, i.e., Tuesday, 4 August. Successful bidders can get the shares credited into their demat accounts on Wednesday, 5 August, while unsuccessful bidders will get the refund on the same day.

Shares of MV Electrosystems are to list on the BSE and the NSE on Thursday, 6 August.

9. MV Electrosystems' business overview As per the issue's RHP, MV Electrosystems is a technology-driven company engaged in the design, development, assembly and manufacturing of electrical and power electronics equipment used in railway.

The company operates within India’s rail infrastructure transition, driven by mandated broad-gauge electrification, Make-in- India procurement requirements, and the expansion of the network, including upcoming high-speed corridors, as per the RHP.

10. MV Electrosystems' financial performance The company's total revenue from operations was ₹49.96 crore in FY24, which increased to ₹62.64 crore in FY25, but decreased to ₹49.43 crore in FY26. Its profit was ₹0.56 crore in FY24, ₹1.40 crore in FY25. For FY26, it reported a loss of ₹12.63 crore.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar