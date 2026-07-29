Subscribe

MV Electrosystems IPO: GMP signals a 25% listing pop; date, price, other key details in 10 points

MV Electrosystems IPO opens on 30 July and closes on 3 August, with shares priced between 400- 425. The issue targets 290 crore through 68 lakh shares, allocating 75% to QIBs, 15% to NIIs, and 10% to retail investors. Listing expected on 6 August.

Nishant Kumar
Published29 Jul 2026, 11:51 AM IST
Advertisement
MV Electrosystems IPO will open for public subscription on 30 July.
MV Electrosystems IPO will open for public subscription on 30 July. (MV Electrosystems)
AI Quick Read

MV Electrosystems IPO: The initial public offering of electronics manufacturer MV Electrosystems is set to open for public subscription on Thursday, 30 July. The 290 crore book build issue is entirely a fresh issue of 68 lakh shares.

The MV Electrosystems IPO is witnessing healthy interest in the grey market, as the MV Electrosystems IPO GMP (grey market premium) on Wednesday morning was 106, suggesting the stock may list at a 25% premium to its issue price.

Advertisement

MV Electrosystems IPO key details

Let's take a look at some key details of the MV Electrosystems IPO:

1. MV Electrosystems IPO dates

The public issue is opening on Thursday, 30 July, and will conclude on Monday, 3 August.

2. MV Electrosystems IPO price band

MV Electrosystems IPO price band has been fixed at 400 to 425 per share.

3. MV Electrosystems IPO size

MV Electrosystems IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 68 lakh shares to raise 290 crore.

4. Objects of the MV Electrosystems IPO

The company intends to use the net proceeds to fund the long-term working capital requirements, to invest in research, design and development activities for new power electronic equipment, and for general corporate purposes.

Also Read | Indo-MIM IPO: Share allotment status out. GMP signals 40% listing gain

5. MV Electrosystems IPO reservation

The company has reserved 75% of the net issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 15% of the net issue is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The remaining 10% is reserved for retail investors.

Advertisement

6. MV Electrosystems IPO lot size

The IPO lot size is 34 shares. The minimum lot size for a retail investor is one lot. With the issue's upper price band at 425, the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is 14,450. The maximum lot size for retail investors is 13 for 1,87,850.

7. MV Electrosystems IPO lot book-running lead managers and registrar

Sundae Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar of the MV Electrosystems IPO.

8. MV Electrosystems IPO allotment date and listing date

As the issue's subscription period is ending on Monday, the share allotment is expected to be finalised on the next business day, i.e., Tuesday, 4 August. Successful bidders can get the shares credited into their demat accounts on Wednesday, 5 August, while unsuccessful bidders will get the refund on the same day.

Advertisement

Shares of MV Electrosystems are to list on the BSE and the NSE on Thursday, 6 August.

9. MV Electrosystems' business overview

As per the issue's RHP, MV Electrosystems is a technology-driven company engaged in the design, development, assembly and manufacturing of electrical and power electronics equipment used in railway.

The company operates within India’s rail infrastructure transition, driven by mandated broad-gauge electrification, Make-in- India procurement requirements, and the expansion of the network, including upcoming high-speed corridors, as per the RHP.

10. MV Electrosystems' financial performance

The company's total revenue from operations was 49.96 crore in FY24, which increased to 62.64 crore in FY25, but decreased to 49.43 crore in FY26. Its profit was 0.56 crore in FY24, 1.40 crore in FY25. For FY26, it reported a loss of 12.63 crore.

Advertisement

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

IPOIPOsGrey Market Premium
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPOMV Electrosystems IPO: GMP signals a 25% listing pop; date, price, other key details in 10 points
Advertisement
Read Next Story