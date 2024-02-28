M.V.K. Agro Food IPO to open on February 29: Check key dates, price band, other details
M.V.K. Agro Food IPO opens for subscription on February 29, 2024 and closes on March 4, 2024.
M.V.K. Agro Food: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprises M.V.K. Agro Food Product Limited will be opening for subscription on Thursday, February 29, 2024. It comprises is a fixed price issue of ₹65.88 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 54.9 lakh shares.
