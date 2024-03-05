MVK Agro Food Product IPO allotment to be finalised today; 4 steps to check status
MVK Agro Food Product IPO allotment to be finalised today. Check status on Mas Services Limited portal. Subscription rate 8.46 times on Day 3.
MVK Agro Food Product IPO allotment date: The MVK Agro Food Product IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, March 5). The investors who applied for the issue can check MVK Agro Food IPO allotment status on the registrar's – Mas Services Limited – portal.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started