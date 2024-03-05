MVK Agro Food Product IPO allotment date: The MVK Agro Food Product IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, March 5). The investors who applied for the issue can check MVK Agro Food IPO allotment status on the registrar's – Mas Services Limited – portal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MVK Agro Food Product IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, February 29, and closed on Monday, March 4. MVK Agro Food Product IPO subscription rate was 8.46 times on Day 3.

Investors can find out if they have been given shares through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status.

The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares on Wednesday, March 6. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day.

MVK Agro Food Product IPO listing date is Thursday, March 7.

Here's how one could do a MVK Agro Food Product IPO allotment status check: Visit the official website of Mas Services Ltd at https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp

Step 1 If you have applied for the MVK Agro Food Product IPO , you can do check the allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Mas Services Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2 Locate the "Check Application Status" section, and from the drop-down menu, choose "MVK Agro Food Product IPO " (the name will be visible once the allocation is confirmed).

Step 3 Select either the Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

Step 4 Enter your application number, PAN, or DPID as required. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MVK Agro Food IPO GMP today MVK Agro Food IPO GMP or grey market premium is +5. This indicates MVK Agro Food share price was trading at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, MVK Agro Food IPO is expected to list at ₹125 apiece, which is 4.17% higher than the IPO price of ₹120. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Based on last 12 sessions grey market activities, the current GMP ( ₹5) is showing signals towards the lower side. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹30, according to investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

