Active Stocks
Thu Mar 07 2024 10:02:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 156.40 3.34%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,194.75 0.08%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,899.90 -3.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,027.95 1.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 789.30 0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  MVK Agro Food Product share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with 34% discount at 79 apiece on NSE SME
BackBack

MVK Agro Food Product share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with 34% discount at ₹79 apiece on NSE SME

Dhanya Nagasundaram

MVK Agro Food Product share price debuted weak on NSE SME at ₹79, 34.17% lower than the issue price of ₹120. The IPO aimed to raise ₹65.88 crore for setting up a greenfield unit in Nanded, Maharashtra for Ethanol manufacturing and bio-CNG generation.

MVK Agro Food Product share price lists on NSE SME today. (https://mvkagrofood.com/)Premium
MVK Agro Food Product share price lists on NSE SME today. (https://mvkagrofood.com/)

MVK Agro Food Product share price made a weak debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, MVK Agro Food Product share price opened at 79, which is 34.17% lower than the issue price of 120. However, post a weak debut, the shares were locked in 5% upper circuit. 

MVK Agro Food Product IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, February 29, and closed on Monday, March 4.

MVK Agro Food Product IPO price band was set at 120 apiece. MVK Agro Food Product lot size consisted of 1,200 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Also Read: M.V.K. Agro Food Product IPO: Day 2 subscription status, GMP and other details

MVK Agro Food Product IPO details 

MVK Agro Food Product Limited, specializing in sugar production, by-products utilization, and power generation based in Nanded District, Maharashtra is aiming to raise 65.88 crore through this IPO.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for setting up a greenfield unit in Nanded, Maharashtra. Funds will also be used for manufacturing Ethanol and generation and bottling of bio-CNG and fertilizer, as well as for general corporate expenses.

Horizon Management Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the M.V.K. Agro Food IPO, while Mas Services Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for M.V.K. Agro Food IPO is Nikunj Stock Brokers.

Also Read: MVK Agro Food Product IPO allotment finalised today; 4 steps to check status

MVK Agro Food IPO GMP today

MVK Agro Food IPO GMP or grey market premium was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 120 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Based on last 14 sessions grey market activities, the current GMP ( 0) is showing signals towards the lower side. The lowest GMP is 0, while the highest GMP is 30, according to investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: M.V.K. Agro Food IPO to open on February 29: Check key dates, price band, other details

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Mar 2024, 10:09 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie