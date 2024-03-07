MVK Agro Food Product share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with 34% discount at ₹79 apiece on NSE SME
MVK Agro Food Product share price debuted weak on NSE SME at ₹79, 34.17% lower than the issue price of ₹120. The IPO aimed to raise ₹65.88 crore for setting up a greenfield unit in Nanded, Maharashtra for Ethanol manufacturing and bio-CNG generation.
MVK Agro Food Product share price made a weak debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, MVK Agro Food Product share price opened at ₹79, which is 34.17% lower than the issue price of ₹120. However, post a weak debut, the shares were locked in 5% upper circuit.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started