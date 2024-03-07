MVK Agro Food Product share price made a weak debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, MVK Agro Food Product share price opened at ₹79, which is 34.17% lower than the issue price of ₹120. However, post a weak debut, the shares were locked in 5% upper circuit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MVK Agro Food Product IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, February 29, and closed on Monday, March 4.

MVK Agro Food Product IPO price band was set at ₹120 apiece. MVK Agro Food Product lot size consisted of 1,200 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MVK Agro Food Product IPO details MVK Agro Food Product Limited, specializing in sugar production, by-products utilization, and power generation based in Nanded District, Maharashtra is aiming to raise ₹65.88 crore through this IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for setting up a greenfield unit in Nanded, Maharashtra. Funds will also be used for manufacturing Ethanol and generation and bottling of bio-CNG and fertilizer, as well as for general corporate expenses.

Horizon Management Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the M.V.K. Agro Food IPO, while Mas Services Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for M.V.K. Agro Food IPO is Nikunj Stock Brokers.

MVK Agro Food IPO GMP today MVK Agro Food IPO GMP or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹120 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Based on last 14 sessions grey market activities, the current GMP ( ₹0) is showing signals towards the lower side. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹30, according to investorgain.com analysts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

