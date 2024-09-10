My Mudra Fincorp IPO allotment: My Mudra Fincorp's IPO saw a strong subscription of over 102 times, with share allotment expected today. The ₹ 33.26 crore issue, consisting of 30.24 lakh shares, opened on September 5 and closed on September 9. Listing on NSE SME is anticipated on September 12.

My Mudra Fincorp IPO allotment: Following the strong response to My Mudra Fincorp's initial public offering (IPO), investors who participated in the issue eagerly await the finalisation of share allotment, which is expected today (Tuesday, September 10). The ₹33.26 crore SME IPO, entirely a fresh issue of 30.24 lakh shares, opened for subscription on Thursday, September 5, and concluded on Monday, September 9. My Mudra Fincorp IPO price band was at ₹104 to ₹110 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's shares are expected to be listed on the NSE SME on Thursday, September 12.

My Mudra Fincorp IPO saw a robust subscription of over 102 times, receiving bids for 20.61 crore shares against 20.11 lakh shares offered. The retail portion was subscribed nearly 109 times, with bids for 10.94 crore shares against 10.1 lakh offered. The portion reserved for non-institutional buyers was subscribed 159 times, receiving bids for 6.87 crore shares against 4.31 lakh offered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company intends to use the issue proceeds to repay a portion of the debt and invest in technology development and digital infrastructure. Some of the net proceeds will be used to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

How to check My Mudra Fincorp IPO share allotment status? Investors who placed their bets on My Mudra Fincorp IPO can check the share allotment status online on the issue's registrar's website or on the NSE websites. Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for My Mudra Fincorp IPO.

How to check My Mudra Fincorp IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website Step 1: Visit the IPO registrar website of Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: From the selection menu, choose My Mudra Fincorp IPO.

Step 3: Pick a mode - click on the PAN, Demat account, or application number.

Step 4: Choose “Application Type," then “ASBA" or “non-ASBA." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 5: Enter the required information, such as your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Demat Account number.

Step 6: Enter the ‘captcha’ to verify that you are not a robot.

Step 7: Click ‘submit’ to view allotment status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to check My Mudra Fincorp IPO share allotment status on the NSE website Step 1: Go to the official website of NSE using the following link- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: To register, click on the 'Click here to sign up' option and provide your PAN on the NSE website.

Step 3: Enter your username, password, and captcha code. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4: After you are redirected to the next page, verify the status of your IPO allocation.

My Mudra Fincorp IPO GMP today My Mudra Fincorp IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is +41. This indicates My Mudra Fincorp share price was trading at a premium of ₹41 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Based on the upper end of the IPO price range and the current premium in the grey market, My Mudra Fincorp's estimated listing price is predicted to be ₹151 per share, representing a 37.27 per cent increase from the IPO price of ₹110. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.