My Mudra Fincorp share price makes a positive debut, stock opens with 18% premium at ₹130 apiece on NSE SME

  • Mudra Fincorp IPO, valued at 33.26 crore, includes 3,024,000 equity shares. Funds will be used for loan repayments, tech development, and working capital. The IPO subscription was 102.48 times, with a debut price of 130 on NSE SME, 18.18% higher than the issue price.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published12 Sep 2024, 10:00 AM IST
My Mudra Fincorp share price lists on the NSE SME.
My Mudra Fincorp share price lists on the NSE SME. (Pixabay)

My Mudra Fincorp share price made a positive debut on NSE SME today. My Mudra Fincorp share price today opened at 130, which is 18.18% higher than the issue price of 110.

The My Mudra Fincorp IPO subscription period started on Thursday, September 5, and ended on Monday, September 9. The price band for each share of the IPO was between 104 and 110, with a face value of 10. There were multiple shares available, and bidders could apply for a minimum of 1200 shares. My Mudra Fincorp IPO subscription status was 102.48 times on the last bidding day.

Founded in 2013, My Mudra Fincorp Ltd serves as a Channel Partner (DSA) for significant Indian banks and NBFCs.

The business focuses in offering a large selection of financial items for sale and distribution. As a channel partner, the firm provides credit cards, unsecured loans (such as business and personal), professional loans, and secured loans (such house and property loans) to the clients who are recommended. Additionally, the business now offers insurance product sales as one of its expanding offerings.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's sole listed peer is Akiko Global Services Ltd (with a P/E of 16.15).

From March 31, 2024, to March 31, 2023, My Mudra Fincorp Limited's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 141%, while revenue increased by 33%.

 

Also Read | My Mudra Fincorp IPO allotment in focus: How to check status online?

My Mudra Fincorp IPO details

The Mudra Fincorp IPO, valued 33.26 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 3,024,000 equity shares with a face value of 10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

The company plans to use the funds raised from the issuance for the following purposes: repaying a portion of specific loans obtained by the company, investing in the development of technology and digital infrastructure, addressing Working Capital needs, and for general corporate purposes.

My Mudra Fincorp IPO's book running lead manager is Hem Securities Limited, while the issue's registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. Hem Finlease is the market maker for My Mudra Fincorp's first public offer.

Also Read | My Mudra Fincorp IPO subscribed 102 times on Day 03; details here

My Mudra Fincorp IPO GMP today

My Mudra Fincorp IPO GMP is +36. This indicates My Mudra Fincorp share price were trading at a premium of 36 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of My Mudra Fincorp share price was indicated at 146 apiece, which is 32.73% higher than the IPO price of 110.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

 

Also Read | Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment in focus today; here’s how to check status

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Sep 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOMy Mudra Fincorp share price makes a positive debut, stock opens with 18% premium at ₹130 apiece on NSE SME

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

149.55
11:01 AM | 12 SEP 2024
1.4 (0.94%)

Bharat Electronics

289.40
11:00 AM | 12 SEP 2024
1.35 (0.47%)

Tata Motors

970.15
11:01 AM | 12 SEP 2024
-5.85 (-0.6%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.75
11:01 AM | 12 SEP 2024
2 (1.18%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

FDC

633.95
10:50 AM | 12 SEP 2024
56.65 (9.81%)

Engineers India

223.50
10:50 AM | 12 SEP 2024
13.9 (6.63%)

Kaynes Technology India

4,954.95
10:49 AM | 12 SEP 2024
295.15 (6.33%)

Sundaram Finance

4,840.05
10:50 AM | 12 SEP 2024
214.45 (4.64%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,200.00380.00
    Chennai
    72,220.00400.00
    Delhi
    72,890.00-1,030.00
    Kolkata
    74,510.001,440.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue