Naaptol plans to raise up  to  1,000  cr  via  IPO

“The company is already working on its draft prospectus. They are being advised by investment banks ICICI Securities and Anand Rathi. The proposed IPO will be a mix of primary and secondary share sales as some of the existing backers of the company want to sell part of their shares in the IPO, while fresh fundraising will be used to bolster its back-end and the online shopping portal," said one of the people cited above, requesting anonymity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}