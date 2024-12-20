NACDAC Infrastructure IPO allotment date: NACDAC Infrastructure IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, December 20). The investors who applied for the issue can check the NACDAC Infrastructure IPO allotment status on the NACDAC Infrastructure IPO registrar's portal, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. On the final day, NACDAC Infrastructure IPO subscription status was 2,209.76 times.

Investors can check if they have received shares and the quantity by reviewing the basis of allocation. The number of shares allocated is also shown in the IPO allotment status. For those who did not receive shares, the company will initiate the refund process. Individuals who have been allocated shares will have them credited to their demat accounts.

The demat account of individuals who received shares will be credited on Monday, December 23. As soon as the allotment is finalised today, the refund procedure will likewise start on Monday.

NACDAC Infrastructure IPO listing date is fixed for Tuesday, December 24 on BSE SME.

If you have applied for the IPO, you can check your NACDAC Infrastructure IPO allotment status today on the website of the IPO registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. NACDAC Infrastructure IPO alloment link - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 1 To view the NACDAC Infrastructure IPO 's registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd, please click the following link.

Step 2 When you click on the aforementioned link, the landing page that appears will like the one in the screenshot below.

Step 3 In this dropdown, the IPOs that are active will be shown first, followed by those that are administered by the registrar but are not yet live. The NACDAC Infrastructure IPO allotment status will be finalised, though, so you can check it online.

Step 4 Next, using the drop-down option, choose NACDAC Infrastructure IPO as the firm. In this case, the data is available on the registrar's website as of late today.

Step 5 With the following IDs, you may verify the IPO's allocation status.

Income Tax Permanent Account Number (PAN) - You may use your mapped Income Tax PAN number to check the progress of your application. After selecting PAN from the drop-down box, enter your 10-digit alphanumeric PAN number. Once the PAN has been entered, click the "Submit" button.

Application number or CAF number: You may also check the status of allocation by entering your application number or CAF number. Click "Search" once the application or CAF number has been entered. After completing the IPO application process, you were given an acknowledgement document. Enter the application precisely as it appears on that page. The information on the shares that were allotted to you in the IPO may then be obtained by clicking the "Submit" button.

Beneficiary ID: You may also use the beneficiary ID associated with your demat account. Next, the client ID and depository participant (DP) IDs must be entered as a single string. Whereas the CDSL string is numerical, the NSDL string is alphanumeric. Enter the DP ID and customer ID exactly as they appear. Your client ID and DP are disclosed in both the statement of account and the online DP statement. Next, press the "Submit" button.

NACDAC Infrastructure IPO GMP today NACDAC Infrastructure IPO GMP is +50. This indicates NACDAC Infrastructure share price were trading at a premium of ₹50 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, NACDAC Infrastructure IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹85 apiece, which is 142.86% higher than the IPO price of ₹35.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.