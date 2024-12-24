NACDAC Infrastructure share price made a stellar debut in the Indian stock market today, December 24. NACDAC Infrastructure shares were listed at ₹66.5 apiece on BSE SME, a premium of 90% to the issue price of ₹35 per share.

The strong listing of NACDAC Infrastructure shares comes on the back of robust demand for the stock in its initial public offering (IPO).

Ahead of the NACDAC Infrastructure share listing today, the grey market premium (GMP) also indicated multibagger returns upon debut. NACDAC Infrastructure IPO GMP today was ₹50 per share, signalling listing at a premium of 142% to the IPO price.

Here’s a look at key details of the NACDAC Infrastructure IPO.

NACDAC Infrastructure Details NACDAC Infrastructure IPO opened for subscription on December 17, and closed on December 19. The IPO allotment was finalized on December 20 and the NACDAC Infrastructure IPO listing date was today, December 24. NACDAC Infrastructure shares are listed on BSE SME.

The company raised ₹10.01 crore from the SME IPO which was entirely a fresh issue of 28.60 lakh equity shares. NACDAC Infrastructure IPO price band was ₹33 to ₹35 per share.

NACDAC Infrastructure intends to utilize the net issue proceeds to meet the working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

The public issue of the construction company received stellar demand from investors across the board. NACDAC Infrastructure IPO was subscribed by a phenomenal 2,209.76 times. The issue received bids for over 411 crore shares worth more than ₹14,385 crore as against 18.60 lakh shares offered.

It garnered bids worth ₹14,385 crore against the issue size of just ₹10 crore.

The retail category was subscribed 2,503.66 times, while the non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was booked 4,084.46 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion received 236.39 times subscription.