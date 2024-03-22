Naman In-Store (India) IPO oversubscribed on Day 1, all categories fully booked; check latest GMP, review, more
Naman In-Store (India) IPO opens for subscription with a price band of ₹84 to ₹89 per share. Company offers retail furniture and fixtures services, with significant revenue and profit growth projected.
Naman In-Store (India) IPO has opened for subscription today (Friday, March 22), and will close on Wednesday, March 27. The issue's price band has been fixed in the range of ₹84 to ₹89 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be placed for multiples of 1,600 shares, with a minimum bid of 1,600.
