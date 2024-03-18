Naman In-Store (India) IPO: Price band, issue size, other key details to know
Naman In-Store IPO will open for subscription on Friday, March 22, and close on Wednesday, March 27. Bids can be placed for multiples of 1,600 shares, with a minimum bid of 1,600.
Naman In-Store (India) IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹84 to ₹89 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Naman In-Store IPO will open for subscription on Friday, March 22, and close on Wednesday, March 27. Naman In-Store (India) IPO lot size consists of 1,600 shares. Bids can be placed for multiples of 1,600 shares, with a minimum bid of 1,600. The floor price is 8.4 times of the face value and the cap price is 8.9 times of the face value of the equity shares.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started