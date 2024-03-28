Naman In-Store IPO allotment finalised today: Check latest GMP, key dates, 4 steps to check status
Naman In-Store IPO share allotment finalisation scheduled for today. Investors can verify allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd website. Refund process for unallocated shares to start soon. Naman In-Store IPO listing on NSE SME set for April 2.
Naman In-Store IPO allotment date: Naman In-Store IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Thursday, March 28). By visiting the registrar's website, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, investors who applied for the issue may verify the Naman In-Store IPO allotment status today.
