Naman In-Store IPO allotment date: Naman In-Store IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Thursday, March 28). By visiting the registrar's website, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, investors who applied for the issue may verify the Naman In-Store IPO allotment status today.

Investors may look to the basis of allotment to check if and how many shares they have been allotted. The IPO allocation status also shows how many shares were granted. For those who applied but did not receive shares, the company will start the refund process. The shares allocated to them will be credited into their demat accounts.

The demat account of individuals who received shares will be credited on Monday, April 1. The refund process will also start on Thursday, as soon as today's allocation is finalised.

Naman In-Store IPO listing date is fixed for Tuesday, April 2 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Naman In-Store IPO, you can do a Naman In-Store IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html - Naman In-Store IPO allotment link

Step 2 Select "Naman In-Store IPO " in company name section.

Step 3 Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4 Click at 'Search'

Your Naman In-Store IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Naman In-Store IPO subscription status Naman In-Store IPO subscription status was 309.03 times, on the third day, with retail portion subscribed 328.80 times, non-institutional buyers booked 528.12 times, and qualified institutions buyers portion subscribed 109.75 times, as per data available on the chittorgarh.com.

On the first day, the issue was booked 16.32 times and second day it was subscribed 71.27 times.

Naman In-Store IPO details With a face value of ₹10, the Naman In-Store IPO is a fresh issue of 28,48,000 equity shares, valued at about ₹25.35 crore. It's an entirely fresh issue with no offer-for-sale component.

The business plans to use the offering's proceeds to support capital expenditures for leasing property at Butibori, MIDC, where it plans to relocate its current manufacturing activities, general corporate purposes, and the development of a factory facility.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the Naman In-Store (India) IPO, while GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager.

Naman In-Store IPO GMP today Naman In-Store IPO grey market premium is +45. This indicates Naman In-Store share price were trading at a premium of ₹45 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Naman In-Store share price was indicated at ₹134 apiece, which is 50.56% higher than the IPO price of ₹89.

Today's IPO GMP points down and is expected to decrease further based on the activity of the gray market during the past 11 sessions. Analysts at investorgain.com estimate that the lowest GMP is ₹45 and the maximum GMP is ₹70.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

