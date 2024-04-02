Naman In-Store share price made a bumper debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Naman In-Store share price opened at ₹125, which is 40.45% higher than the issue price of ₹89.

Naman In-Store (India) IPO opened for subscription on Friday, March 22, and closed on Wednesday, March 27. The IPO's price band was set in the range of ₹84 to ₹89 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. Bids could be placed by investors for multiples of 1,600 shares, with a minimum bid of 1,600. Naman In-Store (India) IPO subscription status 309.03 times on the last day with the retail portion being booked 328.80 times, NIIs subscribed 528.12 times, and QIBs booked 109.75 times.

The firm is a well-known provider of retail furniture and fixtures, offering a wide range of services and in-store solutions for different sectors and retail locations, according to its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The company also makes low-housing kitchen, office, beauty salon, school, and supermarket shelving modular furniture.

This firm is the only listed company in India that operates in this format. According to the company's RHP, as a result, they haven't given the firm an industry comparison.

In the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2022, the company's revenue jumped by 193.48%, while its profit after tax (PAT) grew by 1696.28%.

Naman In-Store IPO details

With a face value of ₹10, the Naman In-Store IPO is a fresh issue of 28,48,000 equity shares, valued at about ₹25.35 crore. It's an entirely fresh issue with no offer-for-sale component.

The company intends to use the offering's proceeds for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures for the building of a factory facility, and the lease of property at Butibori, MIDC, where it plans to relocate its current production operations.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the Naman In-Store (India) IPO, while GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager. Giriraj Stock Broking is the market maker.

Naman In-Store IPO GMP today

Naman In-Store IPO GMP or grey market premium is +50. This indicates Naman In-Store share price were trading at a premium of ₹50 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Naman In-Store IPO expected listing price was ₹139 per share, 56.18% more than the IPO price of ₹89, taking into account the upper end of the price band and the existing premium on the grey market.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

