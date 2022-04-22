Nanavati Ventures IPO price announced. Subscription, other details in 10 points

Nanavati Ventures IPO (Initial Public Offering) is going to hit primary markets on 25th April 2022 and the public issue will remain open for subscription till 27th April 2022. The company has fixed Nanavati Ventures IPO price band at ₹50 per equity share. The public issue will list at BSE SME Exchange and promoters of the company plans to raise ₹2.18 crore from their offer.
Informing about the cut-off time for UPI mandate confirmation to the bidders; the BSE website informs, "Retail Individual Investors shall have Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as an additional payment mechanism with Application Supported by Block Amount (ASBA) for making payments. All Other Category of Investors shall mandatorily use only Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) facility for making payments." The BSE website went on to inform that company is offering 4,36,000 equity shares of the company in this offer.
Here we list out 10 important details in regard to Nanavati Ventures IPO:
1] Nanavati Ventures IPO subscription date: The public issue will open on 25th April 2022 and it will remain open for subscribers till 27th April 2022.
2] Nanavati Ventures IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the IPO at ₹50 per equity share.
3] Nanavati Ventures IPO size: Promoters of the company aims to raise ₹2.18 crore from this public offer.
4] Nanavati Ventures IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lot and one lot of the public issue will comprise 3,000 company shares.
5] Nanavati Ventures IPO application limit: One can bit for only one lot of the IPO.
6] Nanavati Ventures IPO investment limit: The maximum and minimum application allowed in this IPO is one lot. Hence, an applicant will require ₹1.50 lakh to apply for this BSE SME issue.
7] Nanavati Ventures IPO allotment date: The tentative date for this IPO allotment is 2nd May 2022.
8] Nanavati Ventures IPO listing: The public issue will list on BSE SME Exchange.
9] Nanavati Ventures IPO listing date: Expected listing date for Nanavati Ventures shares is 6th May 2022.
10] Nanavati Ventures IPO registrar: The official registrar appointed for the IPO is KFin Technologies Limited.