Nanavati Ventures IPO price announced. Subscription, other details in 10 points

Informing about the cut-off time for UPI mandate confirmation to the bidders; the BSE website informs, "Retail Individual Investors shall have Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as an additional payment mechanism with Application Supported by Block Amount (ASBA) for making payments. All Other Category of Investors shall mandatorily use only Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) facility for making payments." The BSE website went on to inform that company is offering 4,36,000 equity shares of the company in this offer.