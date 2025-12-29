Nanta Tech IPO allotment date today: Check steps to track status; GMP signals 4.5% listing pop

Nanta Tech IPO allotment: Nanta Tech's initial public offering (IPO) closed for bidding on Friday, December 26, following a decent response to its share sale. Now, with the closure of the IPO, investor focus has shifted to its allotment status. Nanta Tech IPO allotment date is fixed as Monday, December 29.

Nanta Tech IPO was booked 6.43 times at the end of the bidding period. The retail quota received 2.91 times bids, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was booked 7.03 times, and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) quota was subscribed 12.98 times. Nanta Tech IPO opened on December 23.

Nanta Tech IPO was a fresh share sale worth ₹31.81 crore. The offer was priced at ₹209-220 apiece.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the share sale for funding capex needs to set up an experience centre cum product display area, meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Nanta Tech IPO allotment Investors can check the Nanta Tech IPO allotment online by visiting the website of the exchange or the registrar to the offer. BSE is the exchange for Nanta Tech, while Bigshare Services is the registrar.

Steps to check Nanta Tech IPO allotment status on BSE 1. Head to the BSE website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select issue type as 'equity'

3. From the issue name dropdown, pick Nanta Tech

4. Enter application number or PAN number

5. Select I am not a robot

6. Hit search

Steps to check Nanta Tech IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services 1. Head to the IPO allotment page of Bigshare using this link: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

2. Select a company from the dropdown

3. Choose Application Number/PAN Number or Beneficiary ID and enter details related to the option selected

4. Enter captcha

5. Hit Search

Nanta Tech IPO GMP The grey market premium (GMP) for Nanta Tech IPO is holding steady. According to market sources, Nanta Tech IPO GMP today is ₹10, signalling a listing price of ₹230 — a premium of 4.55% over the offer price of ₹230.

Shares of Nanta Tech will list on December 31 on the BSE SME.